California-based film and TV productions will soon be allowed to get back to work

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 29: The Hollywood Sign is seen high above drying vegetation in Griffith Park on March 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. A record-breaking series of unusual heat waves this month makes this the first March to have had six days with highs in the 90s or above in Los Angeles since at least 1877 when record-keeping began. Temperatures have averaged 10 degrees above normal almost every day and very little rain has fallen as a fourth year of extreme drought continues to worsen in California. (Photo by )

 David McNew/Getty Images

Film and television productions in California will soon be able to send their people back to work, several months after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered operations across the country and internationally.

The new guidance from the California Department of Public Health states that TV, film and music productions in the state can resume on June 12, "subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations."

The long-awaited green light came on Friday in an update that also provided updated guidance for schools, day camps and professional sports.

"To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, productions, cast, crew and other industry workers should abide by safety protocols agreed by labor and management, which may be further enhanced by county public health officers," the guidance from the state read. "Back office staff and management should adhere to Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission."

Those guidelines are generic advice for office workspaces but contain no production-specific information.

CNN has reached out to SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents approximately 160,000 actors and performers, for comment.

This week, the entertainment industry's guilds and unions submitted to public health officials in New York and California a 22-page guideline document designed to establish safety protocols for producing movies and TV in the age of coronavirus.

The measures relied heavily on extensive testing, temperature checks, cleaning measures and physical distancing when possible.

CNN's Brian Lowry contributed to this report.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Recommended for you

Stay Informed

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.