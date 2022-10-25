As a horror maestro and auteur, Guillermo del Toro has earned the right to his moment in the spotlight -- in this case presiding on camera, Alfred Hitchcock style, over "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities." It's only too bad that this eight-episode Netflix horror anthology lacks the verve of the director's cinematic work, with episodes that feature monstrous special effects but half-baked stories that don't really draw blood.

Netflix will try something a bit different by premiering back-to-back episodes of "Cabinet of Curiosities" over four successive nights, which turns out to be more inventive, or at least distinctive, than most of the stories. That includes a pair of original ideas from del Toro himself, "Lot 36" and "The Murmuring," as well as two by horror author H.P. Lovecraft, "Dreams in the Witch House" and "Pickman's Model," logically grouped together on the third night.