Barbecue restaurant Smokey Bones introduced three phases of new menu items at all 61 restaurant locations, including the location in Buford .
Guests can now enjoy new appetizer selections of Burnt Ends, Bologna, Brisket or Pork Sliders, and house-made BBQ chips. Twin 4oz Tenderloin Medallions served with red wine sauce and a choice of two regular homestyle sides highlight the entree portion of the menu.
And for dessert lovers, a Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie rounds out the dessert menu.
Phase one of the new menu items drives the brand’s revitalization plan to improve the guest experience and create greater brand and menu differentiation. Other menu items will be added during phase two later this year.
Chief Food & Beverage Innovation Chef Peter Farrand and Corporate Chef Howard Kleinberg, created the new menu items. Chef Kleinberg, a veteran barbecue restauranteur was featured on Celebrity Chef Miami in 2007 and BBQ Pitmasters in 2013.
Chef Farrand’s background is highlighted by a ten-year stint with Shula Steakhouse, named after the Hall of Fame NFL, Don Shula.
Other Smokey Bones menu items include an assortment of premium meats, smoked in-house daily. A variety of sides are also available, like the barbecue baked beans, creamy coleslaw or fire-roasted corn. Rounding out the menu is a choice of beer, wine, hand-crafted cocktails, and desserts.
