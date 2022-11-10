A Buford man has been charged with felony murder after Gwinnett County police said he shot and killed a man Wednesday night after an argument outside of an extended stay hotel in unincorporated Duluth.
Officers responded to a person shot call around 6 p.m. at the Studio 6 hotel on the 2300 block of Stephens Center Dr., Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle of the Gwinnett County Police Department said. When officers arrived they found 18-year-old Donoven Jones of Powder Springs in the parking lot, dead from a gunshot wound.
Witnesses at the scene provided officers with a description of Kobe Williams, who had fled the scene, and officers found the 21-year-old Buford man nearby with a gun in his possession, police said.
Winderweedle said there was an altercation between Williams and Jones that led to the shooting but the motive for the shooting is still being investigated.
Williams has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Detectives are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to share any information they may have by contacting GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 220091839
