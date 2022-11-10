A Buford man has been charged with felony murder after Gwinnett County police said he shot and killed a man Wednesday night after an argument outside of an extended stay hotel in unincorporated Duluth.

Officers responded to a person shot call around 6 p.m. at the Studio 6 hotel on the 2300 block of Stephens Center Dr., Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle of the Gwinnett County Police Department said. When officers arrived they found 18-year-old Donoven Jones of Powder Springs in the parking lot, dead from a gunshot wound.