After a dreary cloudy week of weather in north Atlanta, a Buford staple returns this weekend to signal fall might be on the way soon.
The Labor Day Holiday weekend will user in the 11th season of the Buford Corn Maze, beginning Saturday.
Though the year may still have some hot days left, the corn maze will be open as the seasons change from hazy summer to blustery fall in November.
The maze is located near Friendship Road at 4470 Bennett Road in Buford. It’s open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September. Hours will include every day in October. Activities will continue through Nov. 10.
Some changes to the attraction this season include a new kitchen and concessions facility with permanent bathrooms. The new concessions offer an expanded menu of snacks and treats for customers.
“By adding our kitchen and concession stand, we are able to add a large selection of cooked foods,” Rodney Miller, Buford Corn Maze founder, said in a press release. “This will enhance the overall experience of our customers and perhaps give them more time to enjoy all the attractions at the corn maze.”
Miller operates the maze with his wife, Kendra, and partners Jerome and Tina Beggs.
A second building was also added that includes a Farm Experience Center that will offer a glimpse of rural life with hands-on exhibits such as live farm animals, tractors and equipment.
The corn maze’s traditional attractions will still be available to guests: a hayride, two popcorn jumping pillows, a farmer’s combine slide, animal viewing area, corn box, pumpkin patch, pony rides and an expanded Kid’s Corn-er play area featuring a mini-maze and playground.
“By offering a wide array of attractions for all ages, we attract families, church groups and individuals from the Atlanta area and north,” Tina Beggs said in a press release.
The corn maze will also offer a kid friendly Haunted Forest on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Sept. 20 through Nov. 3. It will be open each night during the week of Halloween.
For more information, visit www.BufordCornMaze.com or call 678-835-7198.