The Buford Corn Maze opens its 13th season on Saturday kick off the Labor Day holiday weekend.
In the wake of COVID last year, changes have been made to the property to create more open areas at the entrance and inside the park to reduce “bottlenecking” of large crowds, said the owners of the venue.
“We had record crowds last season as everyone was looking for safe outdoor family entertainment during the pandemic,” Rodney Miller, founder and president of the venue, said. “Our new layout adds more open areas to make it easier for our customers to social distance during peak attendance periods.”
The corn maze is still the main attraction, but it has grown to include many more fun activities – including a hayride, two popcorn jumping pillows, a farmer’s combine slide, farm animal viewing area, pumpkin patch, toy duck race, pony rides and an expanded Kid’s Corn-er play area.
The Buford Corn Maze, which is located at 4470 Bennett Rd. in Buford, also will offer special events throughout the season.
Just in time for the Halloween season, the Buford Corn Maze’s Haunted Forest will come to life at night on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Sept. 24 and running through Nov. 7.
Single admission for the Corn Maze and all attractions (not including the Haunted Forest and pony rides) is $16. Tickets for the Haunted Forest (limit one admission per visit) and all attractions other than the Corn Maze and pony rides are $16.
A combo ticket for the Corn maze and Haunted Forest (limit one admission per visit) and all attractions except the pony rides are $28. Pony rides are $6 per child.
Several season ticket packages are available. Season tickets for the Corn Maze and all attractions other than the Haunted Forest and pony rides are $40. Season tickets that cover the Haunted Forest (limit 1 admission per visit) and all attractions other than Corn Maze and pony rides are $40.
A season ticket combo of the Corn Maze and Haunted Forest (limit one admission per visit) and all attractions other than pony rides is $70. Children 2 and under are admitted free
The corn maze is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September – then expanding to every day in October. In November, the corn maze will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.