For the third straight year, the Buford Corn Maze has been named one of the “Top 33 Corn Mazes in America” by Country Living magazine.
The Buford Corn Maze, a family-friendly agritourism site in southern Hall County, was once again the only corn maze in Georgia to make the list, coming in at No. 18. The list was published in the magazine’s online edition at CountryLiving.com.
Country Living pointed out all the kid-friendly activities like jumping pillows, hayride, corn box and slides as reasons for visiting the Buford Corn Maze and suggested combining a trip through the corn maze with a nighttime visit to the maze’s popular Haunted forest.
“Our team members work hard to make every trip to the corn maze a great experience,” said Buford Corn Maze owner Rodney Miller. “This honor is a tribute to their hard work. We’ll continue to work to make each visit more memorable than the last.”
In its 13th season, the Buford Corn Maze is open through Nov. 14 this year and features a five-acre corn maze, haunted forest, hayrides, two popcorn jumping pillows, a farmer’s combine slide, animal viewing area, corn box and pumpkin patch.
Located off Friendship Road in Buford (Exit 8, Interstate 985), the Buford Corn Maze provides a safe outdoor environment with plenty of room for social distancing fun.
The corn maze is located at 4470 Bennett Rd. in Buford. For more information, go to www.BufordCornMaze.com or call 678-835-7198.
