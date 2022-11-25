K-pop superstar Jin will begin his mandatory military service next month, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Friday, after the BTS singer appealed to the supergroup's devoted fans to stay away from his South Korean army training center.

The source said the 29-year-old star, BTS' oldest member, will enter service December 13 at Yeoncheon army base in the northern Gyeonggi province.

Additional reporting by Chloe Melas, Mitchell McCluskey and Alicia Lee