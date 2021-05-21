BTS drops new single 'Butter' and breaks YouTube premiere records

K-pop supergroup BTS premiered the music video for their new single, "Butter," on Thursday, and within an hour it had already amassed over 21 million views.
The new summer anthem from the seven-member boy band -- which includes Jin, J-Hope, RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook --had more than 3.89 million concurrent viewers during its debut, topping their previously set record with last summer's, "Dynamite."
The video for "Butter" starts off in black-and-white, but soon turns to bright oranges, blues and pinks. At one point, the group's members also line-up and hold mugshots of themselves.
You can check out "Butter" below.
The group is scheduled to tour again this summer as part of GMA's 2021 Summer Concert series.
