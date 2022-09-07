The Suwanee Arts Center has a new executive director.
Bryan Galgano has been hired by the nonprofit and tasked with forming the strategic plan for expanding the arts center’s mission of promoting the appreciation of local art.
The Suwanee Arts Center has a new executive director.
Bryan Galgano has been hired by the nonprofit and tasked with forming the strategic plan for expanding the arts center’s mission of promoting the appreciation of local art.
He will oversee the development and implementation of new plans for community and corporate partnerships, grant writing, fundraising and media communication.
In this new position, Galgano will also manage the growth and implementation of Suwanee Arts Center’s programs and services to the community. Day-to-day operations of the Suwanee Arts Center gallery and related responsibilities continue to be managed by Aggie Nivilinszky, who like Galgano reports to the board of directors.
“I am excited to work with the Board of Directors, dedicated volunteers and the City of Suwanee, to further the work at the Suwanee Arts Center. Local arts play a vital role in our lives and community and the Suwanee Arts Center is at the heart of it all,” Galgano said.
Galgano has 20 years of experience in the nonprofit, political and government arenas and has also been a business owner. During his career he has lived on both the east and west coasts prior to moving to Georgia. He worked as a legislative aide and a campaign manager in Suffolk County, New York, as well as a senior fundraising assistant in San Francisco, California.
A press release from the arts center says Galgano's "experience as a professional photographer and a current member of Suwanee Arts Center gives him a unique understanding of the arts center’s goals and needs from an artist’s point of view."
“Bryan’s leadership and interpersonal skills, and as well as his fundraising experience, are just a few of the assets that he will bring to Suwanee Arts Center,” said Sheila Crumrine, president of the board of directors at Suwanee Arts Center. The Board of Directors and staff are excited and looking forward to Bryan leading the arts center into its next phase of growth and development.”
Suwanee Arts Center is located at 3930 Charleston Market St. in Suwanee.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.