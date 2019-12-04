The television industry’s decentralization has opened doors for creativity, but also changed some traditional parts of the industry.
Brookwood High School graduate David LaMattina is an Emmy-award winning editor for his work on the mini-series “Jame’s Corden’s Next James Corden,” but it never made it to one TV screen.
“There are 24 million unique views on “The Next Jame Corden,” and I don’t know one person that saw it,” he said.
LaMattina’s show was produced and aired on Snapchat. In 2018, the picture- and video-based messaging app reported 188 million users. “James Corden’s Next James Corden” is an six-part series in which the late-night start tries to find his next successor from a lineup of young, auditioning actors. The show is tongue-in-cheek, and Corden is portrayed as a slighting egotistical and aloof character.
The “Late Late Show,” itself was nominated for four awards. The award for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series wasn’t the only one for “James Corden’s Next James Corden.” James Corden himself also won Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.
“Really, I think we won because people know the regular show we do,” LaMattina said. “It was a fun project.”
LaMattina is an editor by trade, but also served as a producer on the project. The project is not only unique for being based on a social media platform, but also for the technical aspects of its production. The episodes are shot vertically to be watched on a cell phone screen. There are split screens and camera testimonials from actors like a reality show. The six episodes took about two months to make, LaMattina said.
In his early college years, LaMattina seemed like he would be the one person in his immediate family with a “normal” job.
The Brookwood High School grad was an engineering student at Southern Polytechnic State University — since engulfed by Kennesaw State University — when he found he was getting more enjoyment out of the time he spent editing short internet videos in Adobe Premiere than he did crunching numbers in his engineering courses.
“I felt like I had a real natural talent (for editing),” he said. “(My parents) were like, man you were the one person who would have a natural job.”
LaMattina has been working professionally in the television industry since 2003. His start was in “traditional” television, which was more centralized. His work on the variety show “Last Call with Carson Daly” ran for about one year. LaMattina, though, said he and his brother Joe LaMattina had fun working on the show, and he thinks it would have worked better for audiences to consume the show in segments and sketches on YouTube. What the short experience provided was a glimpse into network TV and how its infrastructure could facilitate out-of-the-box thinking.
The day after LaMattina and his wife’s wedding, they had a chance encounter while attending, as fate had it, the Emmy awards ceremony. “Late Show with James Corden” producer Diana Miller mentioned to him they show was looking for an editor to serve a “hybrid” role.
The job was a perfect fit for LaMattina, who said he’d heard of the show’s “Carpool Karaoke” sketches before his interview.
“My boss, from the get go was all about digital,” La<attina said. “He had to really fight to get our videos on YouTube … There are so many ways to get your content out now.”
While fewer and fewer viewers in that age range subscribe to cable each year, “The Late Late Show with James Corden” has a prime demographic of viewers ages 14 to 29. “The Late Late Show’s” YouTube account features more than 21 million subscribers. LaMattina gives credit to the show’s producers for innovating a traditional late-night variety show with a mini-series based on a social media platform.
“I look at these guys and I’m like, these guys really have their finger on the pulse. They do good work and they’re smart.”