This wildly successful duo continued their commercial run with the release of the certified double-platinum album “Borderline” in 1996. Five of its singles appeared on the Hot Country Songs chart, including the #1 hit “My Maria.”
Brooks & Dunn are returning to arenas with their Reboot 2023 tour which will make a stop at Gwinnett's Gas South Arena this summer.
The tour kicks off in Kansas City, Mo., on May 4, and stops at Gas South Arena on June 8. Scotty McCreery is the opener for all tour stops.
“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya! We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave … can’t wait!!” Kix Brooks said in a statement posted on the duo's web site.
“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” said Ronnie Dunn. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends .… annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”
The public on sale will open on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. on axs.com.
