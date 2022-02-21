Britney Spears secures book deal By Chloe Melas, CNN Feb 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Britney Spears, here in 2017, has a new book deal. Rich Fury/Invision/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Britney Spears has said she wants to tell her life story and now she's landed a book deal to do just that.A source close to Spears tells CNN that the singer has recently inked a contract with publisher Simon & Schuster, valued at more than $15 million dollars.The New York Post was first to report news of the singer's forthcoming book. The source disputed a report that Spears' decision share her story was made in response to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn's recent memoir, which the singer publicly denounced.CNN has contacted Spears' publicist and the publisher for comment.The book comes at a time of new beginnings for the Grammy winner. She is engaged to wed her longtime partner, Sam Ashari, and her 13-year conservatorship ended last year. At hearings over the summer, Spears described the court-ordered arrangement as abusive and said her father, Jamie Spears, should face criminal charges for his role as her conservator.The elder Spears has maintained he acted in the best interest of his daughter.Britney Spears has not yet publicly commented on her plans for the book.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most Popular Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Books And Reading Britney Spears Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Celebrities Leisure And Lifestyle Media Industry Publishing Industry Cable News Network Deal Law Publishing Commerce Telecommunications Jamie Spears Singer Publisher Publicist More Entertainment Entertainment featured 'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde dies after cancer battle By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN 24 min ago 0 Entertainment Britney Spears secures book deal By Chloe Melas, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment ‘9-1-1’ Promo: Chimney & Maddie’s Returns, Plus Eddie’s New Job (VIDEO) Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 3 hrs ago 0 Entertainment TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (February 21-27): ‘Law & Order,’ SAG Awards & More Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 3 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Hebron Christian grad Malia Fisher earns third Conference USA Freshman of the Week award Mill Creek's Courtney McClure commits to Maryland Mountain View grad Kennedy Shropshire wins national title in college wrestling Duluth's Kendall Smiley commits to Alabama State {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest Georgia is the #2 state most affected by e-commerce scams Georgia Gwinnett College offers new cybersecurity certificate View Point Health to offer free virtual support groups for those struggling with COVID-19 pandemic Gwinnett County Public Schools to host Virtual Certified Teacher Career Fair on Saturday Dr. Paul Farmer, global health giant, dies at 62 » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesHere's how a Brookwood High School T-shirt ended up in a Super Bowl commercialBuford man arrested in road rage incidentAfter 8 years, a retired Florida police captain is standing trial for killing a man in an argument about texting in a movie theaterGwinnett police looking for woman accused of jumping over counter, threatening clerk at bank in BufordParkview coaching legend Roy "Chief" Massey diesGwinnett's COVID-19 case numbers continue downward spiralGov. Brian Kemp makes Gwinnett's school board, county commission maps official, signs them into lawUGA journalism professor Valerie Boyd diesMarvel among Hollywood studios looking to Gwinnett Place Mall for filming spaceAs BA.2 subvariant of Omicron rises, lab studies point to signs of severity CollectionsON THE MARKET: The Dollar House — a 1910 craftsman-style home in Suwanee — is one of a kindWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Feb. 20, 2022PHOTOS: A look back at old businesses in Gwinnett County from the 1900s to the 1950sGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Feb. 18-20Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Feb. 13, 2022PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 14PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 21PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 14Every Tom Hanks movie ranked from worst to firstPHOTOS: Check out the burger restaurant and activity lawn planned for downtown Duluth CommentedLawrenceville Acting Police Chief Myron Walker admits to having affair 7 years ago, using resources of Gwinnett Sheriff's Office to facilitate it (6)Atlanta DA investigating Trump's election interference: 'We're not here playing a game' (5)DA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference (3)Less coal, more solar likely in next Georgia Power energy production plan (2)Bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure (2)Four states set timelines for the end of school mask mandates (2)While awaiting updated CDC guidance, here's the data states are using to lift Covid-19 restrictions (2)Duluth police take out warrant for arrest of gun store owner who was shot during argument (2)Georgia House OKs Republican-backed Gwinnett County commission redistricting map (2)ABC News suspends 'The View' host Whoopi Goldberg (2) Featured Businesses Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 +1(770)413-7655 City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 +1(770)448-2122 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)963-9205 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Are rising prices caused by record inflation affecting your daily spending habits? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I am eating out less and buying fewer items at the grocery store. No. I am still eating out and I still buy what I want to buy. It just costs more. Yes. I find myself bargain shopping more. No. Inflation is natural and I expected to pay more. I haven't really noticed a difference. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.