Alexander pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of misdemeanor trespassing, two misdemeanor counts of battery and a misdemeanor vandalism charge. At the time of his arrest last week, authorities also learned that Alexander was wanted on a felony theft warrant in Napa County.
CNN reached out to an attorney for Alexander for comment.
Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart told CNN that the Grammy winner was also granted a restraining order against Alexander, which will remain in effect for three years. Rosengart said he is working closely with law enforcement "to ensure that Alexander is vigorously prosecuted and expressed his thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff and District Attorney.
"This should be a lesson to anyone who engages in similar conduct," Rosengart added.
Alexander is currently in jail with his bail set at $100,000.
Alexander allegedly hopped a wall at Spears' hillside mansion in Thousand Oaks, California and began livestreaming as he walked through Spears' property, just hours before she was set to marry Sam Asghari.
"My name's Jason Alexander. Britney invited me here. Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband," he said on the livestream.
Ventura County Sheriff's deputies were called to the residence in response to a trespassing report, according to police.
Spears was briefly married to Alexander, a childhood friend, for about two days in 2004 before their marriage was annulled.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
