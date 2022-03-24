Britney Spears doesn't keep up with the Kardashians By Lisa Respers France, CNN Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Britney Spears does not know who Pete Davidson or Scott Disick are, but she finds them funny.In a since deleted Instagram post that has been shared on social media, Spears reposted Disick's Instagram Story that included footage of Davidson and some friends nodding off while watching a movie.Disick captioned it "Boyz night was wild.""Sorry had to repost this," the caption of Spears' repost read. "No idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard!!!" Davidson is the current boyfriend of Kim Kardashian and Disick is the father of her sister, Kourtney Kardashian's, three children.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! Tags Cnn Britney Spears Celebrities Scott Disick Pete Davidson Cinema Broadcasting Events Cable News Network Caption Instagram Story Warnermedia Company More Entertainment 