Lord Anthony Bridgerton officially has his love interest for Season 2 of the hit Netflix series "Bridgerton."
Actress Simone Ashley has been cast as Kate Sharma, according to a tweet from Netflix.
"Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton. Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools -- Anthony Bridgerton very much included."
Season 2 of the series will follow Lord Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, on his "quest for love."
The series was created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes -- based on Julia Quinn's novels. The show is the first series for Rhimes under her Netflix deal.
News of a second season came last month, much to the relief of fans. The new season is expected to begin filming this spring but a premiere date has not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.