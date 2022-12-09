The love showered on Brendan Fraser out of film festivals inflates expectations for "The Whale" wildly out of proportion, in a movie based on a play that occurs almost entirely within a lone apartment. Weighted down not by its morbidly obese protagonist but rather its stick-thin supporting players, Fraser deserves praise for his buried-under-makeup performance, but that's not enough to keep the movie afloat.

In a sense, the focus on a sad, lonely and self-destructive man has a good deal in common with director Darren Aronofsky's 2008 movie "The Wrestler," which also forced the main character to confront his own mortality.