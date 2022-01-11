Bonnaroo announces its 2022 lineup after two years of canceled festivals

After two years off, Bonnaroo will return this summer with headliners Stevie Nicks, J. Cole and Tool, among others. And this time, hopefully, the festivities won't be halted by the pandemic or extreme weather.
Both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the popular music and arts festival were canceled -- the former due to Covid-19, like most other festivals that year, and the latter after severe flooding made much of the festival site, a 700-acre farm in Middle Tennessee, unusable.
But organizers are hoping the show, scheduled to run June 16 to 19, will go on this year. The new lineup features notable artists from various genres, like country trio The Chicks, rapper 21 Savage, electronic hitmaker Flume and viral star Roddy Ricch. Indie acts include Japanese Breakfast, 100 gecs and Lord Huron.
Bonnaroo revelers typically camp out on the grounds to catch four days of acts, running Thursday through Sunday. Last year's lineup was set to include Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Foo Fighters, among other big names, before organizers called it off.
Tickets for the festival go on sale at 1 p.m. ET Thursday, starting at $320 for four-day general admission. Though last year, attendees were required to provide proof of vaccination or negative test results within 72 hours, Bonnaroo organizers have not announced the 2022 festival's Covid-19 vaccination policy.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.