Those behind the film "Daniel's Gotta Die" are saddened that Bob Saget didn't live to see it.

The movie, set to premiere later this month at the Austin Film Festival, stars Saget in what turned out to be his final starring role in a film. The actor and comedian died January at the age of 65.

