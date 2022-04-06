Blue Man Group Toss and Catch, Courtesy of Blue Man Productions.jpg

Individual tickets for the Atlanta stop of the Blue Man Group's all-new tour are now on sale.  The group will perform July 8-10 at the Fox Theatre.

Tickets are available at FoxTheatre.org, by phone 855-285-8499 or in person at 660 Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta.

The performance schedule is as follows:

• Friday 8 p.m.

•  Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

• Sunday 1 p.m.

Blue Man Group returns to Atlanta as a special to the Broadway in Atlanta 40th anniversary season.

