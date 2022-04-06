featured Blue Man Group to play Fox Theatre July 8-10 From Staff Reports Apr 6, 2022 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email BMG show October 23 2012 Photos By Denise Truscello Las Vegas Nevada USA Photos By: Denise Truscello Denise Truscello Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Individual tickets for the Atlanta stop of the Blue Man Group's all-new tour are now on sale. The group will perform July 8-10 at the Fox Theatre.Tickets are available at FoxTheatre.org, by phone 855-285-8499 or in person at 660 Peachtree Street NE in Atlanta.The performance schedule is as follows:• Friday 8 p.m. • Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.• Sunday 1 p.m.Blue Man Group returns to Atlanta as a special to the Broadway in Atlanta 40th anniversary season. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 