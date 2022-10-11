Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph..
Blink-182 is coming to a city near you.
The band announced a new tour in a funny video on Tuesday, filled with double entendres, in which fans expressed their desire to see the group come together.
Band members Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker will reunite with original member, Tom DeLonge for the tours.
It's the first time the trio will be together since 2015. They are dropping a new single on Friday, titled "Edging," and tour tickets will go on sale October 17.
The Blink-182 verified Instagram account lists them as "Crappy Punk Rock since 1992."
"We're coming. Tour's coming. Album's coming. Tom's coming," the caption on the video reads. "Tickets on sale Monday. New song EDGING out Friday. blink182.com."
The tour kicks off March 11 in Tijuana, Mexico.
Matt Skiba stepped in for DeLonge after he left the group in 2015. Skiba was not a part of the reunion announcement.
