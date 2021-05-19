Blake Shelton is headed back on the road, and bringing some friends along, with a planned stop at Gwinnett's Infinite Energy Arena.
Shelton's "Friends and Heroes 2021" tour kicks off Aug. 18 and comes to Infinite Energy Arena Sept. 18 where he will welcome special guest Lindsay Ell and feature special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins.
“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha.
"I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice – you might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime, because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us!"
Tickets for the Infinite Energy Arena show go on sale June 10 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at toInfiniteEnergyCenter.com, the Arena ticket office or by phone at 770-626-2464.
“Friends And Heroes 2021” will abide by all local and venue COVID-19 policies.
Shelton’s tour announcement comes ahead of the release of his "Body Language" album on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.