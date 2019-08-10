Talk about an afterschool treat.
Black Walnut Cafe's Peachtree Corners and Alpharetta locations are helping students ease back into school with Kids Eat Free specials on weekday afternoons through Aug. 23.
Parents can take their kids to the restaurant between 4 p.m. and closing time on Mondays through Fridays and the young ones can get one free meal from Black Walnut Cafe's Little Acorn menu per adult meal purchase. The Little Acorn menu is aimed at children ages 12 and under.
The restaurants close at 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and at 10 p.m. on Fridays.
The Peachtree Corners restaurant is located at 5242 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners.
The offer applies to dine-in customers only.