In the parlance of Olympic diving -- a good analogy for blockbuster movie-making -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" faced an inordinate degree of difficulty, addressing the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. That the movie manages to strike that somber chord and still deliver as Marvel-style entertainment represents a major accomplishment, though the tension created by those two forces grinding in different directions can't entirely be ignored.

Director/co-writer Ryan Coogler and Marvel's Kevin Feige almost immediately dispensed with any thought of recasting the title role, which made incorporating the death of King T'Challa an unavoidable part of the plot. His absence gives the movie considerable emotional weight but also provides a constant real-world reminder that makes escaping into the adventure a higher bar to clear than standard superhero fare.