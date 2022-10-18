"Black Adam" features a protagonist of almost unlimited power, which only makes its puny script more conspicuous. Dwayne Johnson is saddled by a very limited range of expression as the ancient mystical being featured in DC's latest superhero epic, a film that isn't nearly as cool as its poster, while highlighting the inherent challenge of building stories around antiheroes.

Originally a villain from the "Shazam" (that is, Captain Marvel) comics, the antihero formerly known as Teth-Adam receives his own origin story, one that involves gaining extraordinary powers in the mythical kingdom of Kahndaq, then lying dormant for roughly 5,000 years until he's awakened. His liberation comes from a researcher hoping to free her people, Adrianna (Sarah Shahi), seeking a mythical crown that also contains untold power, and in theory, could offer relief to a nation under the thumb of a criminal enterprise known as Intergang.