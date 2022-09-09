Several years ago, Stone Mountain resident Ruben White was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but he believes that in many ways, the discovery was the “silver lining” within a dark cloud.
“When I was diagnosed in 2017, I knew that was not who I am,” said White, who is a writer, artist and spoken-word performer. “I looked at some of the people who lived with bipolar depression — the Mariah Careys, some of the presidents and Beethoven — that lived their life with their diagnosis. I saw that it didn’t stop them and it wasn’t going to stop me either.”
In the years since his diagnosis, White has performed spoken-word poetry (and in June appeared at the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville), had his abstract art in a pop-up display at the High Museum of Art, designed a wellness-through-art program for Emory Healthcare and worked as a life coach and facilitator on behalf of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
And he wrote.
In a two-month span this summer, White released no less than five books, mostly motivational in tone and a product of his lifelong interest in writing.
“I like to encourage people and I knew I needed to step out on faith and practice what I preached, which is why I decided to have my books published,” he said, noting the books are available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
The first release, “Aroma of Sweet Memories Collective Edition” is what White terms “a book of poetry of grievances” and ruminates on the grieving process and idea that death is only a part of life. “As We Search For Answers,” White’s second release, offers poems that provide comfort for those mourning departed loved ones.
White’s third book was a wide step from his first two, as “Jamaican Rum Spoken Word Poetry,” which blends Harlem Renaissance sensibilities with metaphoric phrases, idiomatic expressions and Ebonics, is a reflection of his performing-artist style.
“(It’s) spoken-word poetry that will have you snapping your fingers and tapping your toes,” he said. “I went all out with this book.”
The fourth book, “30 Day Devotional: The Author of Our Salvation,” springs from White’s personal journal with reflections on growth, family and relationships. The fifth release, which came out in late August, is “As My Soul Rejoice Collective Edition,” has a more theological tone and is subtitled “A Spiritual Composition.”
“It’s one of my favorites — I put my heart into that one,” he said. “It’s about knowing that nothing in life comes easy but what makes life worthwhile is the connection we have with God and the Holy Spirit.”
White is currently writing a Christmas-themed book for children and hopes to have it available in time for the holidays. He’s also interested in writing for television and film and hopes to find a way into the industry.
“I write every day,” he said. “I have a plethora of writing styles — short stories, poetry, plays, motivational and devotional. My ultimate goal is to write screenplays … I’m a very good storyteller and I’d like to one day work for Tyler Perry and write for him.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.