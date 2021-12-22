Bette Midler apologizes to West Virginia residents for 'poor, illiterate, strung out' tweet By Lisa Respers France, CNN Dec 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bette Midler has apologized West Virginians after a tweet she posted regarding Senator Joe Manchin.On Monday the star expressed her frustration with Manchin, who represents West Virginian, when the Democratic senator announced he would not support President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act.Midler originally tweeted "What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible.""He sold us out," she wrote. "He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out." There was swift backlash and Middler later tweeted an apology."I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst," she tweeted in part. "I'm just seeing red."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 