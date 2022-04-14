Bert Kreischer is bringing his Fully Loaded Comedy Festival to Coolray Field on June 25.
The eight-stop tour features a line-up of well-known comics, including Dave Attell, Fortune Feimster, Nikki Glaser, Mark Normand, Big Jay Oakerson, Taylor Tomlinson and Sal Vulcano.
Kreischer is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host whose stand-up special “Hey Big Boy" is currently streaming on Netflix. He is also host of the Go-Big Show with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes.
The tour is playing at at minor-league ballparks, a race track, an indoor arena and an outdoor amphitheater. Organizers said the line-up varies by market and is subject to change. Additional special guests will be announced.
“With my history of performing outdoors, and amassing crowds that love a great outdoor party over a cold beer and sunset in great company, I was presented with the idea of a tour of minor-league ballparks, a couple amphitheaters, a few racetracks, and a couple arenas,” Kreischer said. “I immediately thought, this is a festival I want to put together. I then put down a list of my favorite comics that I love to watch, work, hang, and have a drink with, and from there it was a no-brainer.”
Presale tickets for the Coolray show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. For more information and to buy tickets, go to fullyloadedfestival.com or follow @bertkreischer on social media.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.