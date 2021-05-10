With this week (May 10-16) being Craft Beer Week, we take a look at Eventide Brewing's first foray into the New England IPA style.
The beer: Eventide's Cosmic Daydream hazy IPA
ABV: 6.7 percent
IBUs: 45
The brewery: Eventide Brewing, located in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood, was founded in 2014 by four friends. For more information, go to: www.eventidebrewing.com.
What Eventide co-founder Geoffrey Williams says:
"The hazy IPA has gained a loyal and fervent following over the last five years, but it’s a brew that must be crafted with tremendous care to be properly presented.
"Knowing the requirements, Eventide set forth to create not only a great hazy IPA, true to style and imbued with tremendous flavor, but also one which was true to the foundation of all Eventide products.
"We believe Cosmic Daydream accomplishes and exceeds the requirements for this task."
Reviewer: Todd Cline
Appearance: The type of hazy appearance that looks as good as it tastes. Yellowish orange with an off white head.
Smell: The grapefruit and orange aromas dominate, but the cannabis and pine resin also come through.
Taste: The citrus comes through on the front end and the dankness of the pine resin balances that on the back end. Just a tinge of coconut comes through as well.
Mouth-feel: A nice, smooth medium body that finishes on a flavorful note.
Overall: An easy drinking and aromatic IPA. Very crushable and refreshing with just the right amount of dankness.
