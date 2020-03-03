Taylor Denman likes beer. As much as he likes to drink it, he also likes to talk about it. In the weekly Beer Beat column, he’ll share his thoughts on local brews (and breweries) as he takes a deep dive into a particular beer each week.
Three Harvest
Brewery: Wild Leap
Where: LaGrange, Ga.
Released: February 2020
Style: Double IPA
The flavor: Like the hops, the beer’s orange tone cascades out of the can into your glass.
Three Harvest has the distinct citrus aroma of most IPAs. Cascade hops are said to have hints of grapefruit and pine. I couldn’t pinpoint the precise fruit. All I know is that it’s juicy.
Don’t be afraid of the “Double IPA” stigma. The beer is surprisingly easy-drinking. Untappd shows the beer’s IBU score is a smooth 38. It hits to tongue smoothly and rides back on a dark horse with a flavorful fish.
The beer is a little stronger than your average pour at 8.2% ABV.
It’s smooth enough to be a good starter beer for someone interested in dabbling in the wonderland of IPAs.
The Story: Sometimes, it takes a group of people putting their heads together to reveal brilliance.
LaGrange brewery Wild Leap collaborated with a hydroponic hop farm, Extreme Hops AL, to produce their first beer to use fresh Cascade hops directly off the hop bines.
That’s how Three Harvest Double IPA was born. It is one of several new brews expected to come from this new partnership.
Hydroponics is a method of farming without soil. Instead, hydroponics set-ups use flowing, nutrient-rich waterbeds. Extreme Hops AL approached Wild Leap with the hydroponic hop project in 2019. The benefit: Brewers don’t need to worry about traditional growing seasons to produce specific hops, in this case Cascade hops.
“We were looking for potential breweries to collaborate with and we knew we’d found the perfect partner with Wild Leap,” Ralf DuToit, Head Hop Farmer at Extreme Hops AL, said. “They’re adventurous, curious-minded people like us, so the collaboration couldn’t have been more natural.”
The process is new to Wild Leap, and Wild Leap Chief Brewing Officer Chris Elliott seized the unique opportunity to partner with the hydroponic farm.
“Timing with wet hops is critical, and introducing fresh whole hops to the kettle has a few challenges,” Elliot said. “Because it uses wet hops right off the plant, we have to get the hops directly from the field to the kettle as soon as possible.”
The beer gained its name after the number of harvests that the hydroponic hops will have each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.