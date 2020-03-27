Taylor Denman likes beer in a scientific way — craft brewing, to him, is like a tasty chemistry project. He likes to drink beer almost as much as he likes to talk about it. In the Daily Post’s new series, “Beer Beat,” Denman spotlights a different beer each week, offering his take and the story behind its name and creation.
Never Sleep
Brewery: Good Word Brewing & Public House
Where: Duluth
Released: March 2019
Style: America IPA
The Flavor: This is a significant step in my chronicling of local craft beer. First, it’s the first style outside of Double IPA I’m discussing. Second, it’s the first Gwinnett County brew I’m featuring.
Never Sleep was born out of Good Word’s “Sleepwalker Series.” It’s a juicy beer with a subtle bite at the end. This is the kind of IPA that got me into craft beer in the first place. It’s flavorful, but not so bitter that it loses its refreshing quality.
The hops the beer is brewed with are called Vic Secret and Citra. According to Hoplist, Vic Secret hops got their name from where they were born, Victoria, Australia, not the company that sells lingerie. Whatever fruity notes you taste while drinking come from the Citra hops, which also give the beer its bitterness. At 7% alcohol-by-volume, it’s not considered a high-gravity beer.
While I’d say this beer is definitely juicy, I wouldn’t describe the aroma or flavor as particularly tropical, like other IPAs. If I wasn’t rationing what could be a rare pack of 16-ounce cans I purchased from the brewery after it announced its closure, I would have downed all four in one weekend.
The Story: It’s pretty fitting that Never Sleep was the beer I picked up from Good Word. The description of how the brew earned its namesake is, “when passion comes first, sleep comes last, if it comes at all.”
This is one of the reasons craft brewing is special to me. It’s scientific, it’s tasty and it’s art.
The idea when my editor and I originally conceived this column was to provide a space for creativity, levity and to put Gwinnett’s own craft beer scene in the spotlight.
Things have changed since Suwanee’s America Craft Beer Fest — originally set for March 14 at Town Center Park — was postponed in the early days of the coronavirus prevention efforts. I planned to compile a lot of content and also learn a lot from Georgia’s best brewers. All of that has necessarily been put on hold while the world fights against the spread of the deadly disease.
My lack of content is perhaps the least important tragedy to come out of the pandemic. On March 16, Good Word announced via Facebook it was closing shop for the foreseeable future. If you’re a regular Daily Post reader, you know that owner Todd DiMatteo and some of the former employees started a soup kitchen to help support folks who were laid off. They also launched a Go Fund Me page to support their former employees.
After visiting the Duluth brewpub, I was moved to hear Good Word’s story and the plight of so many local restaurants over the first days since the world began to stop spinning. I bought a pack of four 16 oz. cans of Never Sleep. The purchase was out of support, but also since I wasn’t sure if I’d even get to taste it again.
So this edition of Beer Beat is not so much a promotion as a tribute. When I first moved back to Gwinnett County in 2017, Good Word was the first local brewpub I went to. I hadn’t crawled around the area I grew up in since I had graduated high school, and I had a lot of catching up to do. I remember being in awe that there was a brewpub so close to my hometown. Cool stuff didn’t happen in the suburbs, I once thought.
I’ve since grown to appreciate what Gwinnett’s beer scene has had to offer. And now, so many other creature comforts (excuse the inappropriate word play) have been taken away. You realize the little things in life weren’t so little — for me beer, baseball and burgers.
DiMatteo and his team have always been willing to talk with us when my colleagues or I needed a source for a business feature or hyper-local piece about Duluth. I hope I’m back in the pub really soon trying some new concoction soon.
Allow me to leave you with a repurposed message posted on the window’s of Good Word’s establishment, “Hold fast, Gwinnett. We got this.”
