Taylor Denman likes beer in a scientific way — craft brewing, to him, is like a tasty chemistry project. He likes to drink beer almost as much as he likes to talk about it. In the Daily Post’s new series, “Beer Beat,” Denman spotlights a different beer each week, offering his take and the story behind its name and creation.
Galaxy Station 1
Brewery: Monkey Wrench Brewing
Where: Suwanee
Released: January 2020
Style: Pale Ale
The Flavor: Everything about this beer is fresh and subtle, especially the flavor and the aroma.
The beer is refreshing while maintaining a rich flavor, but it doesn’t blow you away with citrus tones like your average IPA might. That makes sense when you dive deep with some research on the Australian-grown Galaxy hops. According to Hoplist, the flavors of peach and passionfruit are sometimes intense after production but “mellow” as the beer matures. I got that sense from my first growler of the stuff from Monkey Wrench.
The Monkey Wrench menu describes it as juicy and soft. I’d lean more toward soft, at least when you compare it to some of the double IPAs and IPA out there.
At 5.5% alcohol-by-volume, you’re tasting an extremely drinkable beer, so don’t shy away from it for bitterness’ sake. There is some bitterness factor brewed in, but think of it more as a footnote than the beer’s title.
The beer is so pale, it’s sickly. It pours out bright yellow and almost glows.
The Story: Monkey Wrench Brewing co-owner Joe Dreher, a native of Snellville and a Brookwood High School grad, says Galaxy Station is the first installment in a series of beers experimenting with the Galaxy hop variety.
Dreher said with the Galaxy Station series, the new Suwanee Brewery was focused on making a juicy and lighter-bodied beer. It was set to debut at the 2020 Suwanee America Craft Beer Fest. Since the festival was postponed, Monkey Wrench debuted it in the brewery’s tap room that weekend, March 14.
Dreher said Galaxy hops are highly-sought after for their huge oil content that offers potent citrus flavors. These were first bred in the early 90’s by Hop Products Australia at their Rostrevor Breeding Garden in Victoria and have since then gained a high demand.
The beer is still being poured in to-go growler refills at the brewery on Martin Farm Road in Suwanee. The next volume, Galaxy Station 2, will be double dry hopped with waxy Galaxy hops.
To me Galaxy Station 1 is the perfect beer with which to introduce Monkey Wrench Brewing, the second Gwinnett-based brewery I’ve featured in this column. The interior of the brewery is like a psychedelic, rock-lover’s wonderland, decorated with old records and a mural commissioned by a local artist that pays tribute to the brewery’s first logo which featured three monkeys named Peace, Love and Hops.
To meet Dreher is to meet someone who speaks to you like he’s been your friend for years, even if you’ve only had about a 30-minute conversation over the phone and corresponded over half-a-dozen emails. He and his business partner, Wayne Baxter, literally have known each other for years.
They’ve been painstakingly planning the launch of their brewery for years now, setting up booths at beer festivals before they even had beer to sell. The launch got off to the great start, then the pandemic wreaked havoc on all sit-downs.
Monkey Wrench was lifted off the ground using the platform Mainvest. The investment tool is not like a Go Fund Me or other donation tools, it’s a revenue-sharing program. The minimum investment is set at $100 to make investments feasible for average community members and provide a noteworthy return.
