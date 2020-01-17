The Barrow County Sheriff's Office arrested a Barrow County School System teacher after investigators said she had inappropriate relationships with Apalachee High Schoolstudents and gave them alcohol.
Police arrested Heather Kishun, 35, of Bethlehem Friday morning. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Kishun was having sexual relationships with Apalachee High students at her home and opened an investigation.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Kishun was a Barrow County School System employee at the time of the incident, but found that no inappropriate contact occurred at any schools.
Kishun was charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcoholic beverages to persons below the legal age and sexual assault against a person enrolled in school.
Kishun is being held at the Barrow County Detention Center. She is listed as a paraprofessional on Apalachee High School's website. Kishun's Linkedin page shows she was a former Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher.
