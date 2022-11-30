Maybe the year of the rabbit came early -- Bad Bunny was Spotify's most-streamed artist worldwide in 2022, his third year in a row.

The Puerto Rican superstar once again dominated Spotify Wrapped, the streaming service's yearly roundup of the artists and songs its users spent the year listening to. Also in the worldwide top five artists of the year are the unsinkable Taylor Swift, multi-hyphenate The Weeknd and K-Pop icons BTS.

Tags