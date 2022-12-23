After romanticizing Hollywood in "La La Land," Damien Chazelle widens his "Another Day of Sun" lens to explore the town's dark roots in "Babylon," which is basically another dawn-of-talkies era "Singin' in the Rain" on a cocktail of ampethamines and steroids. Despite a stellar cast and showy moments (given who's involved how could there not be?), the writer-director's sprawling, messy, three-hour-plus endurance test isn't ready for its closeup.

Following multiple characters and mixing in close-to-reality versions of Hollywood lore to ground the exercise, "Babylon" opens with a sensory-overload illustration of early showbiz decadence and debauchery circa 1926. In a not-too-subtle symbol of that, the film opens with a low-level studio employee (Diego Calva) hauling an elephant up a hill to serve as an accessory at an absurdly lavish party (OK, orgy, but given what's to come, it's not worth quibbling about semantics).

