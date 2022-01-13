YouTube's most-watched video depicts two real children demonstrating the "Baby Shark dance" while the titular animated shark and his family -- including a mustachioed "Grandpa Shark" -- swim serenely and later attempt to hunt the kids. They fail, though, and the kids celebrate their safety while the sharks watch from afar, forks in fin.
Its success was somewhat accidental: In 2019, Pinkfong's US CEO Bin Jeong told CNN the company hadn't expected the clip to take off the way it did, saying, "the ones that make it, make it on their own."
To celebrate the most recent "special milestone," Pinkfong invited kids all over the world to share their "Baby Shark Dance moments" with the company.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.