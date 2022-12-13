"Avatar" took a very basic story and adorned it with eye-popping spectacle, in a way that made the film a must-see commodity, and a record-breaking hit in the process. Thirteen years later, braving much different theatrical tides, director James Cameron has done it again with "Avatar: The Way of Water," a state-of-the-art exercise that rekindles that sense of wonder and demands to be seen by anyone with lingering interest in watching movies in theaters.

Although Cameron (who shares script credit with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver) has already announced plans for multiple "Avatar" sequels, the filmmaker has thrown so much technical wizardry, scope and scale into this 190-minute epic that one gets the impression he approached directing it as if there might never be another, leaving everything on the field -- or rather, the waves.