Judith Durham, an Australian folk music star and lead singer of The Seekers, has died, according to a statement from her record label. She was 79.

"After a brief stay in the Alfred Hospital, Judith was admitted to Palliative Care on Friday 5 August, where she passed away peacefully that evening. Her death was a result of complications from a long-standing chronic lung disease," Musicoast and Universal Music Australia said in a statement shared on the verified Facebook page for The Seekers.

