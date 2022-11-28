The Aurora Theatre recently won three Suzi Bass Awards, which are Atlanta’s equivalent to the Tony Awards, capping a tremendous year for Gwinnett County’s only professional theater.
Alan Yeong won for best costume in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” and Marcello Audino took home one of two “Featured Performer” awards for his portrayal of Jean-Michel in the same show, while Angela Harris won for her choreography work in “Song and Dance.”
The Aurora Theatre had 15 total nominations, tied for second with Actor’s Express behind the Alliance Theater’s 62. Aurora’s three wins were third-most in the state, one behind the Georgia Theatre Ensemble and 11 behind the Alliance Theatre.
“Aurora Theatre has a track record of being one of the most nominated theateres in Suzi Award history,” Jon Carr, Aurora’s director of marketing, said. “We are proud to be consistently recognized for quality and excellence in this region.”
While Yeong and Audino each earned an Suzi for their work in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.” The production had seven cast members nominated for their work on the show.
“Alan is a tremendous collaborator; his work was integral to creating the world and vision of our ‘Cinderella.” Carr said. “Aurora has a longstanding commitment to representing the global majority and embracing performers of all shapes and sizes in our storytelling. Alan's costumes embrace and highlight all the diverse skin tones and body types.”
Audino won his award along with Maria Rodriguez-Sager for her performance as Cass Crow in the Alliance Theatre’s “Darlin’ Cory.”
“Marcello has been a shining star on the Aurora stage for the past few seasons,” Carr said. “From ‘Men with Money’ to ‘Newsies’ to ‘On Your Feet,’ he is a delight to work with and an audience favorite every time.”
“Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” earned nine nominations for its cast, which tied for third-most in the state with the Alliance Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” while the Alliance Theatre’s “Darlin’ Cory” earned 11 and the Alliance’s “Trading Places” received 15.
“’Cinderella’ is a classic,” Carr said. “However, there were no other productions of the show during the Atlanta theatre season, so it is not so much comparing our production of ‘Cinderella’ to others.”
Harris’s work in “Song and Dance” didn’t go unnoticed in “Song and Dance,” who was among several cast members nominated.
Mike Morin was nominated for lighting design, Jordan Hermitt for costume design, Ann-Carol Pence for music direction, India Tyree for principal performer for her role as Emma and Davison for sound design.
“One of Aurora's most significant accomplishments is convincing Andrew Lloyd Webber to allow us to produce the full show of ‘Song and Dance,’” Carr said. “When we produced this show, we were the only theater on the globe that had been granted the rights. The first half, ‘Tell Me On A Sunday’ (song), gets produced frequently, the second half, ‘Variations’ (dance), is immensely personal to Mr. Webber as he composed it specifically for his brother to perform on cello.”
For “Cinderella,” Ricardo Aponte was nominated for best director, while Marcie Millard was nominated for featured performer for her role as Madame, Ben Rawson for lighting design, Jackson Hurt for principal performer for his role as Prince Topher, Kat Conley for scenic design, and Davison and Chris Lane for sound design.
“Our bar for performance and excellence is already very high, and while we sincerely appreciate the awards, in reality, we are our own harshest critics,” Carr said. “We push ourselves to learn and be better with every performance. We can promise many more great musicals.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.