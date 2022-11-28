Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 9.24.22 AM.png

The Aurora Theatere won three Suzi Bass Awards, including Alan Yeong for best costume in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”

 Photo: Aurora Theatre

The Aurora Theatre recently won three Suzi Bass Awards, which are Atlanta’s equivalent to the Tony Awards, capping a tremendous year for Gwinnett County’s only professional theater.

Alan Yeong won for best costume in “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella” and Marcello Audino took home one of two “Featured Performer” awards for his portrayal of Jean-Michel in the same show, while Angela Harris won for her choreography work in “Song and Dance.”