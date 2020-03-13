The co-founders of Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville, Anthony Rodriguez and Ann-Carol Pence, said all performances, classes and events will continue as scheduled, even as events around the county are being canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
"The safety and security of our theatergoers and employees are our highest priorities," they said in a joined statement. "To that end, we are following the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, which is reporting that for the general American public, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low."
The theater held its premiere of the "On Your Feet!" musical last week, and even extended the show until April 19 due to popular demand.
In an effort to keep the theatre a healthy space, the theatre is now increasing its access to hand sanitizers, propping doors open before and after performances to minimize the need for visitors to touch door knobs or fixtures, and increasing the frequency of cleaning surfaces in high-traffic public spaces, including door knobs, elevator keypads, etc., Rodriguez and Pence said.
They also recommended everyone follow CDC's guidelines on daily preventative actions like staying home if feeling sick, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, washing hands, and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth.
"We encourage those who feel unwell, especially if you have a fever over 100 degrees to stay home," they said. "If you are feeling ill, we are happy to make adjustments to any existing tickets and you may do so by contacting our box office."
To contact Aurora Theatre's box office, visit www.auroratheatre.com/visit/box-office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.