The Aurora Theatre was recently awarded a $20,000 grant by Georgia Council for the Arts, a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for the fiscal year 2022.
A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants, providing more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state. The Bridge Grant provides funding for operational support to 135 organizations, the Project Grant will fund 54 arts projects and the Arts Education Program Grant was awarded to 77 organizations.
Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in fall 2021.
“We are so grateful to the Georgia Council for the Arts, who understands that the arts and culture sector is the third-largest industry in Georgia. Each of our arts organizations are small businesses, all of whom were hit hard by the pandemic,” said Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Anthony Rodriguez. “To be able to use these funds for the additional safety protocols might be important, but the joy of investing in artists, designers, creators and storytellers is beyond gratifying.”
Said Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Associate Producer Ann-Carol Pence: “We are on the precipice of a major expansion thanks to the City of Lawrenceville. Thank you to the GCA for supporting us at this critical juncture – the moment when we slowly begin to christen each new space, The Future is Now.”
Funds awarded by Georgia Council for the Arts include appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Georgia Council for the Arts uses Peer Review Panels to judge and review applications following standard practices set by the National Endowment for the Arts. Panelists are GCA Council members and fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline, the type of grant being reviewed or are citizens with a record of arts activities, experience and knowledge. Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges and multi-discipline arts entities
