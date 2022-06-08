From comedy to kid shows and from the circus to dancing, the Aurora Theatre has something for everyone this summer.
The Aurora Theatre in the Lawrenceville Arts Center has a schedule full of variety and has things for all ages.
“The arts have been decimated by this disease,” Ann-Carol Pence, Aurora’s co-founder and producing artistic director said of COVID-19. “Yet Aurora is recovering faster than most arts organizations in the country. We are in the midst of adding a boatload of new programs, from concerts, to cabaret nights and to exciting global celebrations.”
Here’s a look at what the venue has in store in June:
Summer Camps: Through July 22
It’s not too late to sign up for camp at the Aurora Theatre Academy, where sessions last between one and three weeks. Rising kindergartners through seniors in high school will get the chance to perform “Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids” under the guidance of established industry professionals at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Camps range from $325-$675.
“In the summertime Aurora Theatre will forgo large-scale multi-week productions in favor of a wide variety of Summer Camps to enrich the lives of students,” Al Stilo, Aurora’s director of sales and marketing said. “These camps serve students from kindergarten through 12th grade and take place on weekdays while most folks are at work. This leaves our stages available during the summer months for limited engagement performances and rental usage.”
It’s Electric: June 15, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
Kids can enjoy a morning of over-the-top science experiments when “It’s Electric!” takes the venue’s Metro Waterproofing Main Stage. The show, which is presented by Big Thinkers Science Exploration, will treat audience to an experiment using a 50,000 volt Tesla coil, an indoor lightning strike, a levitation using static electricity and other hair-raising spectacles for just $7 a ticket, with discounts available for larger groups.
Dancing Stars of Gwinnett: June 18, 6 p.m.
The Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage Theatre will host the Gwinnett Chatt Outreach’s fundraiser where local celebrities will put on their dancing shows to compete for glory, with proceeds going toward the organizations that connects local teens to the business community through in-depth tours of numerous industries. Tickets start at $40.
Summer Slam: June 16, 7 p.m.
World Wrestling Entertainment is not coming to Lawrenceville. But that doesn’t mean it’s worth missing. The event, which is free to attend, will showcase local performers and artists, giving the audience a chance to see who could emerge as entertainment’s next big name in stand-up comedy and poetry.
“We are welcoming anyone who wants five minutes to show off their talents as a poet, spoken word artist or comedian, Stilo said, adding those who would like to perform can do so via auroratheatre.com.
Aurora will review inquiries and reach out to those who have been awarded slots on stage.
FOUR: A Cirque Show, June 17, 7 p.m.; June 18, 2:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
AKmē Instant Circus returns to take the audience through a journey by using music, movement, and jaw-dropping skill on various apparatus. While the show’s four groups of performers are at odds at the show’s outset, they will entertain the audience as the learn to coexist during the hourlong show that is suitable for patrons of all ages. Tickets range between $15-$20.
Aurora Comedy Nights. Dad’s Garage, June 17-18, 8 p.m.
Enjoy a night of outdoor laughter in the Lawrence Arts Center Courtyard when Atlanta’s premier improve group entertains the audience with fast-paced scenes and games based partly spectator suggestions that result in an evening of hysterical off-the-cuff night of comedy.
Tickets start at $10 for spectators who bring their own chair, with premium seating $22 and standard $15.
Squeeze the Clown Show: June 22, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
Tanne award winner Meredith Gordon, a founding member of Humorology Atlanta!, brings his character to the venue for two shows filled with music, magic and comedy. Squeeze, who is inspired by Motown era soul music, Buster Keaton and the Circus, has made a name for himself throughout the world performing for hospitalized children, hurricane survivors in the Caribbean and in other areas impacted by a crisis. Tickets are $7, with discounts available for larger groups.
Blacktop Playground: Improv Comedy for Kids, June 29, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
The audience runs the majority of the show by picking the scenarios that the performers turn into comedic scenes. The fast-paced show in which the audience never has a dull moment is geared for kids, or anyone else who would want to find out what would happen if a Tyrannosaurus Rex tried to pilot an airplane. Tickets are $7, with discounts available for larger groups.
Tickets for all shows can be purchased via tickets.auroratheatre.com or by calling the theatre at 678-226-6222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.