After a nationwide search, the award-winning Aurora Theatre announced in early July that Kirsten King has been named the Lawrenceville-based theater group’s new director of education.
King, who graduated from Auburn University in 2006 with a BFA in theatre performance, succeeds longtime staff member Renita James, who was recently accepted into the prestigious Drama for Theatre, Youth and Communities program at the University of Texas in Austin.
“I am honored to be joining the Aurora Theatre community and look forward to meeting and working with all of the students, their families, our patrons and art-theatre lovers far and wide as we take Aurora to the next level and into the future,” King said n a news release. “I’m inspired by the potential of my new position to continue the great work being done here.”
King, who also studied at the Circle in the Square Summer Conservatory in New York, has some big shoes to fill with James’ departure. James, an alumnus of the inaugural 2013 Aurora Theatre Apprentice Program, returned as a staff member in 2016 and made a significant impact on the theatre’s arts education outreach efforts.
James’ legacy includes developing the Teen Nation program, specifically the peer-created LGBTQ resource list, the STEM on Stage program at Central Gwinnett High School, the Petite Players acting classes for preschool students and the public-speaking program that has become part of the curriculum at Five Forks Middle School.
In her new role, King will oversee all aspects of the theater’s education program, including curriculum, development and production talkback coordination. She will also supervise the Apprentice Company and oversee collaborations with educational partners like Georgia Gwinnett College and the School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett.
“As a proud Black woman at the crossroads of compounding marginalized groups in the world and the professional arena, it’s often that my work is appropriated instead of appreciated and it’s an honor to be added to a team of professionals that will respect, protect, uplift and amplify my voice, my vision and my perspective,” she said. “Aurora is ready to do the work and I’m excited to join the team. The future is now and it looks like all of us.”
King has an extensive and impressive background as an actor, educator, activist, arts administrator, comedian and writer, and has been part of the Atlanta arts community for more than a decade. As Youth Programs Director at a nonprofit located in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, King created, managed and taught the summer camp program and the year-round youth and teen training ensembles.
She has also worked with the Alliance Theatre Education Department, Georgia Shakespeare Festival, Actor’s Express, The Center for Puppetry Arts, Hartmann Studios, Rapid Fire Theatre and The Moth Atlanta, among many others.
Now in its 24th season, the Aurora Theatre is the second-largest professional theatre in Georgia and hosts some 850 events a year. The theatre is “now on the verge” of a space expansion that adds three performance venues, including an outdoor stage. The theatre group has won dozens of awards in a variety of fields, most recently being honored five times at the 2019 Suzi Bass Awards, which recognizes excellence in the theatrical arts in the Atlanta area.
For programming information, visit www.auroratheatre.com.
