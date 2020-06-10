The Aurora Theatre has promoted Katie Pelkey from general manager to a role as the organization’s first managing director.
Pelkey will work alongside the board of directors to provide executive leadership for the organization, with oversight and implementation of operational, fundraising and administrative areas for the second largest professional theatre in Georgia.
“Katie stepped up at a very difficult financial time," Aurora Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Anthony Rodriguez said. "The organization recovered most of our losses when we were forced to take a pause for COVID-19, but she didn’t miss a beat."
Rodriguez said Aurora Theatre applied and received government support through the Paycheck Protection Plan with Pelkey's help.
"Katie provided financial reports including projected losses for foundation and national grants," he said. "Most importantly, she is leading the charge to nimbly move through a variety of budgeting scenarios that will allow us to reopen our doors as soon as possible. It’s the title she deserves. It’s the job she is doing.”
President of Aurora Theatre Board of Directors David Welden said Pelkey will bring a wealth of theater experience to the new role.
“She is the ideal individual to walk alongside Anthony and Ann-Carolm (Pence), leading us as we expand into the new Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center,” Welden said.
Pelkey has worked with the team at Aurora Theatre for 13 years, serving in a variety of roles including general manager, company manager, resident stage manager and educational resources associate.
During her time at Aurora Theatre, she created the Stage Management and Costume Apprentice Company program that operates simultaneously with Aurora’s Acting Apprentice Company program.
For more than a decade, Pelkey served as production stage manager for New Plays for Young Audiences, a Theatre for Young Audiences summer staged reading series based at New York University.
She holds a bachelor of arts degree in educational theatre from New York University with a minor in Dramatic Literature.
For more information, call the box office at 678-226-6222 or visit www.auroratheatre.com.
