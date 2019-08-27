Local children who have long dreamed of performing on a professional stage can soon audition for the parts of Emilio and Gloria Estefan in Aurora Theatre's production of "On Your Feet!"
The Lawrenceville theater is seeking Latinx children to play the roles of the young Estefans in the regional premiere of the Broadway hit.
To find the perfect child actors, Aurora will host open auditions on Sept. 20 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The theater is looking for boys ages 8 to 12 and girls ages 10 to 14. As it's a professional production, all roles will be paid.
"On Your Feet!" is the true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent, and each other, to become international superstars, Aurora said.
The musical is a "dance party" that features several favorite songs, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Conga," "Turn the Beat Around" and more.
The show will run March 5 – April 19, with rehearsals beginning Feb 2. Aurora wants two to six youth actors for each available role, due to the time commitment of the project.
For the role of Little Gloria, Aurora Theatre is looking for a young female. The character is Cuban and innocent, but smart and self-reliant. She is slightly sad but always full of hope.
The actress chosen must speak fluent Spanish and sing well. Those auditioning for Little Gloria will sing the song "Cuando Salí De Cuba" and learn one scene from the show.
Boys will audition for the role of Little Emilio/Nayib. Young male talent must speak fluent Spanish and be good movers, but they do not need to sing. Boys auditioning for Little Emilio will do readings from a selection of two scenes from the show.
To schedule an audition appointment, email casting@auroratheatre.com along with a headshot and resume of the child who will audition.
If the child does not have a professional headshot, those interested are asked to email a picture of the child and anything they would like the theater to know about him/her regarding acting, singing and dancing.
Aurora recommends that children memorize their lines before coming to the audition as it will make them more confident and less nervous. Only Latinx children should audition.