The Aurora Theatre is used to having an audience that it can entertain in person, but that has not been possible due to the COVID-19. So the theater is turning to technology to share art with the community.
The Aurora is launching a digital performing arts series to bring arts programs to residents computers for free throughout April. The activities, which include crafting, storytelling and theater games, will be broadcast on the Aurora's website, auroratheatre.com, as well as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
"Aurora Theatre is home to the highest level of artistic excellence in the region, offering performing arts experiences and the sense of community," Aurora officials said. "As the state transitions from gatherings to the practice of social distancing, the (theater) has launched an interactive, digital series to provide access to art and showcase its talented artists."
Aurora officials are encouraging the community to discuss and engage with the programs by using #ATSocialDistancingDiaries on Facebook and Instagram. And, while the programs are free, the Aurora is accepting donations to support the programs. Donations can be made at bit.ly/2XCjr7v.
"Art will continue to serve a purpose under these unique circumstances, as Aurora Theatre continues to play a role in providing entertainment – from storytelling to games – in hopes that virtual audience members will find comfort and connect with 'in the moment,' personal experiences," Aurora officials said.
One of the digital programs is Cody's Crafting Corning at 7 p.m. on April 21, with Aurora Theatre Apprentice program alumnus Cody Russell leading art projects where participants can use items they have laying around the house
Another one is Aurora Storytime, which will be held at 11 a.m. on April 16 and 23 with Aurora staff members reading childhood stories.
The third program is Friday Funday at 2 p.m. on April 17 and April 24 where the Aurora's teaching artists share their favorite games that are designed to "get folks on their feet, keeping the mind and body active while also boosting joy and creativity."
