The Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville tallied five Suzi Awards for the 2018-19 awards season from four different plays.
Ricardo Aponte won Best Choreography for Aurora’s edition of “Newsies”. Adrianna Trachell won Outstanding Supporting Actor/Female-Musical for her role as Thursday in “Men with Money”. Deadra Moore won Outstanding Supporting Actor/Female-Play for her role as Anne Marie in “A Doll’s House, Part 2”. Aurora’s “This Wonderful Life” won two awards. Justin Anderson was awarded best production design and Jeremy Aggers won Outstanding Lead Actor/Male-Play for multiple roles in the one-man show.
The Suzi Awards are the metro-Atlanta version of Broadway’s Tony Awards. The award show is held annually and expanded to include performance awards in 2006. Now awards recognize artists in 32 categories including acting, directing, design, choreography and musical direction in both plays and musicals.
“Newsies” ran at Aurora from July until September in 2018 and follows the story of an unwitting teenage leader who launches a strike, based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899. It was also nominated for Suzis in production design and scenic design.
“Men with Money” ran through March this year and follows charming bachelors Louis, Max, and Sonny as they try to marry their way from rags to riches. It was nominated for choreography, costume design, light design, overall production, scenic design and outstanding supporting actor/male.
“A Doll’s House, Part 2” premiered in January 2019, a sequel that follows successful author Nora Helmer as she reconciles with her estranged for a favor. “A Doll’s House” was also nominated for its direction.
“This Wonderful Life” is a comedic adaption of the holiday film “It’s a Wonderful Life” and features in several roles and the play’s lead, George Bailey, who learns that it takes a lot more than money to be the richest man in town. The play opens again on Nov. 29 after playing last winter season. The play was also nominated for its sound design.