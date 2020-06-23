Despite temporarily suspended performances due to coronavirus concerns, construction of the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center, an expansion of the Aurora Theatre, has continued.
“Art is vital to nourishing community,” Ann-Carol Pence, co-founder of Aurora Theatre, said. “Its need is even more apparent under the circumstances we are all facing. We are grateful that the construction on the campus expansion never stopped, creating jobs and bringing hope for the future of our county.”
Aurora Theatre is Gwinnett County’s only professional theater. On Tuesday, the theater and the city of Lawrenceville announced cranes were erected and precast panels arrived to the site at the beginning of May.
Such deliveries are expected to continue over the next weeks, building out the rest of the buildings including the main theatre area.
The project began in June 2019 and will continue in phases until the scheduled completion in spring 2021, including structural, mechanical and electrical design updates for four anticipated venues.
The new 55,000 square-foot space will house a 525-seat theater, cabaret, indoor and outdoor civic spaces, and rooms for office and educational programming.
City officials have ensured that the buildings’ infrastructure will retain the architecture of the historic square in downtown Lawrenceville, as it is located across the street from the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse.
The project has resulted in numerous jobs for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic – an unforeseen, yet advantageous impact on the local community.
“I sincerely hope this innovative partnership between our nonprofit organization and the city of Lawrenceville will serve as a model for other cities across the nation,” Pence said. “This city understands that we must invest in the foundation of the arts together, so that the arts truly serve the community in ways that inspire, educate and heal our people.”
The theater continues to engage with audiences through digital programming alternatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.