The community may not be able to go to the Aurora Theatre right now because of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, but the theater is coming to the community.
It's just doing so in a digital format.
The Aurora Theatre is doing a weekly free digital theater series called Cyber Stage every Wednesday this month. It is curated and directed by Justin Anderson, who is the Aurora's associate artistic director.
"The series will feature new plays, many of which have been created specifically to be presented in a virtual setting," Aurora Director of Sales and Marketing Al Stilo said. "Performed by professional actors from the prestigious Aurora Apprentice program, this new way to experience live (theater) will thrill you while remaining safe and secure at home."
Space is limited and arts patrons, or anyone else interested in viewing a performance, must reserve a space online at tickets.auroratheatre.com/events/cyber-stage. Aurora officials will email viewers a viewing link on the day of the show.
The shows will be performed live and cast members will take audience questions after each performance.
