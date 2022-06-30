The Aurora Theatre is continuing to provide audiences with a diverse selection in July after the venue treated crowds to comedy, kid shows, the circus and dancing in June.
Here’s a look at what is taking the stage at the Lawrenceville venue:
Aurora Comedy Nights: Rob Cleveland, July 8-9, 8 p.m.
Cleveland is no stranger to the Aurora Theatre, having been in the cast of “I’m Not Rappaport” and “The Bridges of Madison County,” among many others.
But Cleveland will be showcasing his comedic roots when he takes the Morgan Cabaret for a two-night run. He’s been making crowds laugh since the 1980s, as he’s taken the stage at many of the country’s top comedic venues.
“Rob Cleveland is an Aurora Comedy Nights fan favorite. He has performed many times on our Lawrenceville stages and drawn big crowds with his observational humor, “Al Stilo, Aurora’s director of sales and marketing, said. “He is a master at finding the funny in the everyday, like — why do they have braille buttons on a drive through ATM? Local audiences appreciate him as a headliner whose humor is more clever, not coarse.”
Tickets cost $20.
Inside Look at Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard Summer 2022 Campus Tour: July 9-10
Groups will be led by an expert guide and will get an up-close look at the LAC’s three newest venues: Bartow & Leslie Morgan Cabaret, Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard and the spectacular Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage Theatre.
The backstage tour will be one of the few times where visitors can go behind the curtain and explore the inner workings of the state-of-the-art performance venue, which includes stops at the Borders Rehearsal Hall, Thurmon Family Costume Shop and dressing rooms.
Participants will also get to walk on the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage, learn about the fly system and enjoy a birds-eye view from the catwalk, in addition to some areas that visitors have never been allowed to enter.
Tickets are $5.
Aurora Comedy Nights: Dad’s Garage, June 12-13, 5 p.m. family show; 8 p.m. mature audience
Atlanta’s premier improv group returns for the second straight month to put on a show that features fast-paced scenes and games based partly on spectator suggestions that result in an evening of hysterical off-the-cuff night of comedy at the Metro Waterproofing Mainstage.
But this time, Dad’s Garage Theatre is partnering with The Urban Clinic of Atlanta, which will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations, in addition to providing information about vaccinations and a $50 gift card for everyone who receives a dose.
Tickets are free.
Mary Poppins Movie Event: July 14, 7 p.m .
While Disney and Cameron Macintosh’s production will kick off the Aurora Theatre’s 27th season when it hits the stage from Aug. 18 — Sept. 11, fans can see the 1964 film for free at the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage Theatre.
The original Disney classic that stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke that introduced audiences to the word “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” will serve as the perfect preview for the live-action version later this summer.
“I must love it because for only the second time in Aurora history, will we remount a show and kick off our 27th season with the high-flying stage version of the Disney classic,” said Ann-Carol Pence, the theatre’s associate producer and co-founder, adding spectators will need to bring their own popcorn. “With all of our shows this season, we will look for ways to surprise and delight the community.”
Tickets can be reserved at auroratheatre.com.
Christmas Canteen (in July): July 23, 8 p.m.
Gwinnett’s longest-running theatrical holiday tradition “Christmas Canteen,” which features a collection of songs, comedic sketches and dancing, will get a summer spin when it plays the Lawrenceville Arts Center Courtyard.
“Christmas Canteen,” which has been a holiday staple since its debut in 1996, will still be held during the holiday season, but this show is too big to be shown during just the holiday season.
“Christmas Canteen” (in July) premiered last summer and was a hit with audiences, who are urged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the warm weather.
The four-member cast will perform outdoors instead of indoors, but just like with the holiday show, the Lawrenceville Co-Op food bank will be collecting non-perishable grocery items.
“This outdoor cabaret-style take on Gwinnett’s longest running theatrical tradition was an instant hit. We knew the summertime version was the start of a new tradition,” said Pence, who has been involved with “Christmas Canteen” since its debut 26 years ago. Just like everything in the summertime, this performance is more casual.
Tickets start at $15.
Clue: July 28-30, 7 p.m.
Who’s the murderer? Butler Wadsworth? Or was it Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum or Mrs. White? Or maybe, it was Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock or Colonel Mustard?
The audience will find out when the Dogwood Theatre Company, an amateur troupe of college and high school students from the Dacula area, will perform the “Clue,” which is based on the 1985 Paramount film and popular Hasbro board game of the same name.
The funny, family-friendly show will blend comedy with mystery to ensure the audience laughs itself to death at the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage.
Tickets start at $10.
Global Market Festival: July 30, 3 p.m.
The world will converge in Lawrenceville, where this free event gives attendees the opportunity to shop, eat and meet with vendors representing the international community without leaving the county seat.
“Over the past year we’ve had incredible success with these unique events that bring together local businesses and artists. In the past, these events have focused on individual communities, but this time we wanted to open it up to the world— literally,” Jacky Segui, Aurora Theatre’s director of community impact. “Our Global Market and Open-Mic will feature vendors and artists from different cultures and backgrounds representing the incredible diversity in Lawrenceville.”
Summer Camps: Through July 22
It’s not too late to sign up for camp at the Aurora Theatre Academy, where sessions last between one and three weeks. Rising kindergartners through seniors in high school will get the chance to perform “Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids” under the guidance of established industry professionals at the Lawrenceville Arts Center. Camps range from $325-$675.
“In the summertime Aurora Theatre will forgo large-scale multi-week productions in favor of a wide variety of Summer Camps to enrich the lives of students,” Stilo said. “These camps serve students from kindergarten through 12th grade and take place on weekdays while most folks are at work. This leaves our stages available during the summer months for limited engagement performances and rental usage.”
Tickets for all shows can be purchased via tickets.auroratheatre.com or by calling the theatre at 678-226-6222.
